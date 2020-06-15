Food & Drink

NJ company recalls 43,000 pounds of ground beef over e-coli concerns

By Eyewitness News
SWEDESBORO, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey company has recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef over concerns about e-coli contamination.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro is recalling select packages of ground beef produced on June 1.

They were shipped to stores nationwide including Walmart locations under brand names such as Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms.

Consumers are urged to throw the meat out or return it.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick.

CLICK HERE to see a list of affected products.
