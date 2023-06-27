The statue has been in front of Lucille's Lunhceonette for years. Police have charged a suspect with theft and criminal mischief.

Police identify man suspected of stealing iconic devil statue from outside New Jersey restaurant

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WABC) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the man police say stole an iconic devil statue from outside a New Jersey restaurant.

The Jersey Devil Statue has been in front of Lucille's Luncheonette off Route 539 in Stafford for years.

Police say 52-year-old Thomas Bintz of Chandlersville, Ohio pulled his SUV and trailer up to the restaurant and took the statue on Friday night.

One of the devil's wings was found in the parking lot on Saturday.

Bintz is charged with theft and criminal mischief.

Police are searching for him and asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Conner at jconner@staffordpolice.org or 609-597-1000 ext. 8461.

