New Jersey senior center residents evacuated after fire breaks out in apartment

Approximately 45 residents were evacuated from the Ridgecrest Senior Housing Apartments in Ridgewood after a fire started in one of the apartments.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Officials are evaluating whether the residents can return to their apartments.
ALSO READ | House on Long Island destroyed after massive fire
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip