New Jersey senior center residents evacuated after fire breaks out in apartment

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents of a senior center in New Jersey were evacuated after a fire broke out on Saturday evening.Approximately 45 residents were evacuated from the Ridgecrest Senior Housing Apartments in Ridgewood after a fire started in one of the apartments.There is no word yet on any injuries.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Officials are evaluating whether the residents can return to their apartments.----------