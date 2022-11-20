Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Hoboken two months ago.
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia, who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
Williams was taken into custody at a hotel in Elizabeth.
Authorities have not indicated a possible motive for the shooting.
