Man drowns, others rescued in rough waters off Jersey Shore beaches

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man drowned, and others were rescued in rough waters off Jersey Shore beaches on Saturday, officials say.It happened just after 12:30 p.m. off Brick Beach. Two surfers noticed a man in distress and attempted to rescue him, but couldn't get him onto the shore.The Coast Guard pulled the 54-year-old out from the water and transported him to Point Pleasant Beach, where CPR and life-saving measured were attempted. He was transported to Hackensack Merdian Hospital in Brick, where he was pronounced dead.His identity has not yet been released.Beaches in Toms River were closed on Saturday due to dangerous rip currents after two swimmers had to be rescued.Police responded to 2nd Ave and Ocean Terrace in Normandy Beach where a man was caught in a rip current and was struggling to keep his head above the water.Police were also sent to 8th Avenue and Ocean Ave. in Ortley Beach. A 22-year-old swimmer was pulled out of the ocean by friends and was treated by EMS. She is expected to make a full recovery.A 29-year-old man was also pulled out of the ocean - he was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.In addition, a 27-year-old who had been going underwater multiple times and appeared not to be moving was brought to shore by a rescue wave runner from Seaside Heights Fire Department. EMS and medics performed CPR and were able to regain a pulse. She was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.