In Belmar, police confirm more than half a dozen swimmers had to be rescued around 6 p.m. Sunday. Lucy Yang has more.

3 killed, several others rescued in rip currents at Jersey Shore beaches

BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three swimmers have died, and several others had to be rescued due to rip currents at Jersey Shore over the weekend.

On Sunday, tragedy struck in Beach Haven, Ocean County, where lifeguards created a human chain to begin to search for a submerged swimmer. Two swimmers were pulled to the shore safely, but despite efforts by the police and EMS, a 22-year-old man was killed in the rough waves.

The man, identified as Edwin Antonio Made Sanches of the Dominican Republic, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Over in Belmar, police received a call for a group of swimmers in distress off the 6th Avenue Beach. Five swimmers were rescued. Officials also pulled the unresponsive body of a 42-year-old male swimmer and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Later that evening, at Seaside Beach, police responded to reports of six swimmers in distress near Stockon Avenue.

Multiple agencies, including the United States Coastal Guard, were involved in the search, leading to the rescue of five of the six swimmers.

They were unable to locate a 31-year-old male swimmer.

USCG searched overnight, and those efforts have since ended.

