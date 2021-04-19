Society

Volunteers help to clean discarded masks on New Jersey beaches

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Volunteers help to clean discarded masks on New Jersey beaches

SANDY HOOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dedicated group of volunteers called 'Clean Ocean Action' Is working to keep Garden State beaches safe.

It is an important effort as discarded PPE continues to collect along the Jersey Shore.



The group picked up 64 masks in Sandy Hook alone. Normally the group has 3,500 volunteers, but on Saturday, that number grew to 5,500.

Other odd items the group collected include a GI Joe doll, toilet brush, and a mini-fridge.

ALSO READ | Dog rescued after getting paw stuck in escalator
EMBED More News Videos

Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysandy hookmonmouth countybeachesjersey shore
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
More TOP STORIES News