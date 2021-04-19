Volunteers help to clean discarded masks on New Jersey beaches

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10517967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.

SANDY HOOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dedicated group of volunteers called 'Clean Ocean Action' Is working to keep Garden State beaches safe.It is an important effort as discarded PPE continues to collect along the Jersey Shore.The group picked up 64 masks in Sandy Hook alone. Normally the group has 3,500 volunteers, but on Saturday, that number grew to 5,500.Other odd items the group collected include a GI Joe doll, toilet brush, and a mini-fridge.----------