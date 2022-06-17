NJ Transit cancels several trains, accuses union of 'illegal job action'

An NJ Transit spokesperson said engineer callouts skyrocketed Friday.
"NJ Transit became aware of a rumor late in the day yesterday that the locomotive engineers' union, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLE&T), could potentially initiate an illegal job action today," the spokesperson said. "With today's engineer call outs at nearly triple the rate of an average weekday, it is clear that this is the result of an illegal job action. NJ Transit is disappointed that the union would perpetrate such an act on the more than 100,000 commuters who depend on NJ Transit rail service every day. We intend to explore all legal remedies in response to this illegal and irresponsible action."
Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, light rail, private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street as a result, but the evening commute may be impacted as well.
New Jersey celebrates Juneteenth as a state holiday on the third Friday of June, instead of on June 19, to preserve a three-day weekend.
The federal government and New York state mark the holiday on June 19, which is Sunday this year and will be observed Monday.
NJ Transit unions will get holiday pay for working Friday, but the BLE&T doesn't have a contract yet and will not be getting holiday pay.
NJ Transit believes the locomotive engineers are participating in an "illegal job action," using the Juneteenth holiday to make their point.
The BLE&T is the only rail union of the 15 unions at NJ Transit that has not signed the new collective bargaining agreement, which would have included Juneteenth as a holiday.
The previous contract that they're currently operating under does not include Juneteenth as a holiday.
All terms of the agreement that were offered to and accepted by all other NJ Transit unions were also offered to the BLE&T, whose leadership chose to not accept it.
Another mediation session is scheduled for next week.
