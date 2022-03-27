Society

Rutgers volunteers sort emergency medical supplies, equipment for Ukraine

By Eyewitness News
NJ volunteers pack medical supplies for Ukraine

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was an effort in New Jersey on Saturday to get emergency medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine.

Volunteers sorted and packed materials donated to the group 'Medshare.'

The supplies will be part of the group's fourth shipment to the warzone.

Those supplies go directly to medical mission teams.

"We work closely with our partners here and on the ground in the country to make sure that the appropriate pathways are established and items that were shipping are going exactly where they need to," said Jane He.



Students from Rutgers helped organize all the donations.

ALSO READ | Couple arrives in New Jersey after fleeing war-torn Ukraine
As hundreds of thousands of refugees pour out of Ukraine, some are making it to the Delaware Valley for safety and a new life.



