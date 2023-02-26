  • Full Story
New Jersey urgent care doctor charged with criminal sexual contact

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, February 26, 2023 10:53PM
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey urgent care doctor has been charged with criminal sexual contact.

Perth Amboy police arrested Dr. Gurvindra Johal on Sunday following an investigation involving women alleging he touched them inappropriately while under his care at Amboy Urgent Care.

The facility is located on Cornell Street.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit at 732-745-4499

