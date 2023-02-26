New Jersey urgent care doctor charged with criminal sexual contact

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey urgent care doctor has been charged with criminal sexual contact.

Perth Amboy police arrested Dr. Gurvindra Johal on Sunday following an investigation involving women alleging he touched them inappropriately while under his care at Amboy Urgent Care.

The facility is located on Cornell Street.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit at 732-745-4499

