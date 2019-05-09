New Jersey vandal preying on homeowners with unkempt lawns

A South Jersey man posing as a code enforcement officer is allegedly terrorizing his neighbors as reported during Action News at 11 on May 8, 2019.

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey -- A man posing as a code enforcement officer is allegedly terrorizing his neighbors in the Holly Hill section of Westampton, New Jersey.

Police said the man preys on homeowners with unkempt lawns and leaves aggressive notes after slashing tires or keying the cars parked in the driveways.

The incidents have been going on since last fall, but authorities said they recently escalated this week when he was caught in the act.

Police said one victim's camera caught the suspect on home surveillance keying her car after she had just returned from vacation early Monday morning.

The victim chose not to show her face but says this is not the first time.

"I feel like it's escalating," she said. "I put the sign there, I got a camera after the first time when he slashed my tires, he came back a second time with the camera there. We had him on video. He keyed the car and then came back again."

Westampton police believe the vandal strikes in the early morning hours between 3 a.m. and 4 a m. when he's out walking his dog.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video contact, you are asked to contact authorities at 609-267-3000.

