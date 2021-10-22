New Jersey governor's race: How to vote early

Early voting began on Saturday, October 23, and continues for nine consecutive days.
Voters in the Garden State can also vote by mail or in-person on Election Day, November 2.
Voters can cast their ballots at early voting locations between 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. Polls will also be open on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Each county will have between 3 and 10 locations depending on size.
You can find more information about locations at vote.nj.gov and clicking on the polling locations tab.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. on November 2 and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before November 8.
You can also place the ballot in a secure dropbox or at your county's Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on November 2.
Vote-By-Mail ballots cannot be returned to an early voting location or a polling location on Election Day.
You will find more information about voting by mail at vote.nj.gov.
Submit a News Tip