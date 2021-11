New Jersey governor's race: How to vote early

EMBED >More News Videos New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli met Tuesday night in the first of two debates in this year's campaign for governor.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- For the first time, New Jersey voters can cast their ballots in person before Election Day.Early voting began on Saturday, October 23, and continues for nine consecutive days.Voters in the Garden State can also vote by mail or in-person on Election Day, November 2.Voters can cast their ballots at early voting locations between 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. Polls will also be open on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Each county will have between 3 and 10 locations depending on size.You can find more information about locations at vote.nj.gov and clicking on the polling locations tab Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. on November 2 and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before November 8.You can also place the ballot in a secure dropbox or at your county's Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on November 2.Vote-By-Mail ballots cannot be returned to an early voting location or a polling location on Election Day.You will find more information about voting by mail at vote.nj.gov ----------