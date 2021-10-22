Politics

New Jersey governor's race: How to vote early

FILE - A woman in a face mask carrying a child drops a ballot in a drop box in Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, October 23, 2020. (Ted Shaffrey)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- For the first time, New Jersey voters can cast their ballots in person before Election Day.

Early voting began on Saturday, October 23, and continues for nine consecutive days.

WATCH:Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli face off in 1st NJ governor's debate

Voters in the Garden State can also vote by mail or in-person on Election Day, November 2.

Voters can cast their ballots at early voting locations between 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. Polls will also be open on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Each county will have between 3 and 10 locations depending on size.

You can find more information about locations at vote.nj.gov and clicking on the polling locations tab.

RELATED: How to vote early in New York City

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. on November 2 and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before November 8.

You can also place the ballot in a secure dropbox or at your county's Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on November 2.

Vote-By-Mail ballots cannot be returned to an early voting location or a polling location on Election Day.

You will find more information about voting by mail at vote.nj.gov.

EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli met Tuesday night in the first of two debates in this year's campaign for governor.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnewarktrentonjersey cityvoter informationelection dayelections
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News