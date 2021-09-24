NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli will meet in their first debate at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Performing Arts Center in Newark
The debate at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark will air live on Channel 7, WABC-TV, and our streaming platforms.
Sade Baderinwa of WABC-TV along with Jim Gardner of our sister-station WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, Adriana Vargas-Sino of Univision ,and NJ Advance Media reporter Amanda Hoover will moderate and ask questions.
WABC-TV is a partner in the debate along with WPVI-TV, NJ Advance Media, Univision65, WHYY-FM radio, WCTC Radio, Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics, and Rutgers School of Public Affairs and Administration.
The candidates will meet in a second debate at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Rowan University in Glassboro.
Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, a Democrat, and Republican Diane Allen will debate at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Rider University in Lawrenceville.
Election Day is Nov. 2, but early mail-in ballots have already gone out. For the first time this year, there will be early in-person voting, which runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli to meet in first NJ governor's debate
The debate at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark will air live on Channel 7, WABC-TV, and our streaming platforms.
ELECTION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News