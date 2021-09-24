election

Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli to meet in first NJ governor's debate

The debate at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark will air live on Channel 7, WABC-TV, and our streaming platforms.
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli will meet in their first debate at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Performing Arts Center in Newark

The debate at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark will air live on Channel 7, WABC-TV, and our streaming platforms.

Sade Baderinwa of WABC-TV along with Jim Gardner of our sister-station WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, Adriana Vargas-Sino of Univision ,and NJ Advance Media reporter Amanda Hoover will moderate and ask questions.

WABC-TV is a partner in the debate along with WPVI-TV, NJ Advance Media, Univision65, WHYY-FM radio, WCTC Radio, Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics, and Rutgers School of Public Affairs and Administration.

The candidates will meet in a second debate at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Rowan University in Glassboro.

Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, a Democrat, and Republican Diane Allen will debate at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

Election Day is Nov. 2, but early mail-in ballots have already gone out. For the first time this year, there will be early in-person voting, which runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.

