New York City mayor's race: How to vote early

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early voting is underway in New York City, offering voters a chance to cast their ballots prior to Election Day.

The early voting period runs through Sunday, October 31 ahead of the November 2 general election. CLICK HERE to find your poll site, its hours, and to view a sample ballot.

New Yorkers will be voting on the city's next mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough presidents, city council members, and ballot proposals. Some voters will also be deciding on county and state offices and special elections. CLICK HERE to find out more about the candidates and ballot proposals.

All New Yorkers can also vote by mail. To do so, you must request an absentee ballot from the NYC Board of Elections. CLICK HERE to learn how to request an absentee ballot online, by mail, by email, or over the phone.

Voters can also cast their ballots in person on General Election Day, Tuesday, November 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's also the last day to postmark your absentee ballot or drop it off at a poll site. CLICK HERE to find your poll site.

Are you a New Jersey voter? CLICK HERE to find out voting information in the Garden State.

