New law in New Jersey gets rid of statute of limitations for sex abuse

ROSELAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- A flood of lawsuits on behalf of victims of childhood sex abuse will be filed in New Jersey next week.Starting Dec. 1, New Jersey will cast aside the statute of limitations for sexual abuse cases.The lawsuits will name among others the Boy Scouts, the Newark Archdiocese and Little League baseball.Mark Drennan says normal is a state of mind he never knew as a young boy. He struggles to achieve normalcy every day he wakes up and takes a breath.He and his cousin, Tim, announced Tuesday morning with their attorney their plan to use a new law that was passed earlier this year which increases the statute of limitations for sex abuse victims to file claims against institutions."A new statue has been passed that allows victims of sexual abuse to come forward regardless of when that abuse occurred," attorney Bradley Rice said.Tim says he was sexually abused once as a child, but Mark says his abuse went on for seven years.Both men say the man responsible is Father John Morel while he was assigned to St. Lucy's in Union City.Back in February, his name appeared on a list released by the Archdiocese of Newark of clergy members with credible allegations against them."It's not fair to people, to the kids that go to a priest who says if you don't do what I tell you, God is going to be mad at you," Tim Brennan said.Their attorney says with the passage of the new law, they are preparing to file similar claims against the Boy Scouts and Little League baseball."This is something that has to be stopped. And hopefully me and him can do it," Tim Brennan said.The Drennans plan to file a claim on the very first day the new law goes into effect, which is December 1. They hope their story encourages others to come forward too.----------