NJ volunteer firefighter arrested on child pornography charges

By Eyewitness News
NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A volunteer firefighter in New Jersey is facing charges after police say they found child pornography on his computer.

Angelo Decarlo, 55, is accused of downloading, possessing, and sharing child porn.

They say he also used online chat forums to have sexual conversations with underage girls.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says that their investigation found that during those conversations he also obtained nude or sexually explicit images of juveniles and sent nude images to children.

Decarlo is a married volunteer firefighter lieutenant in New Milford who also works as an account manager.

He's facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child, and promoting obscenity to a minor.

Any parent or guardian who determines that their child has communicated with the online screen names "MForFunNJ" or "eagle0680291nm" should contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at (201) 226-5532.

ALSO READ: Sex cult leader sentenced to 120 years behind bars

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new milfordarrestchild pornographysex crimepornography
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walter Wallace protests in Brooklyn erupt into riots, looting
Hurricane Zeta re-strengthens, could bring rain, snow to NYC area
Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series after testing positive for COVID
AccuWeather: Rainy start, turning mild
WH official says vaccine will be distributed to 'all of America simultaneously'
NYC restaurant workers to hold rally pushing for 50% indoor dining
COVID spike causes new restrictions in Paterson
Show More
NBA rookie arrested on assault charges
Day 5 of early voting in NYC, what you should know
Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series, beat Rays in Game 6
MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
More TOP STORIES News