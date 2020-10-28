NJ volunteer firefighter arrested on child pornography charges

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A volunteer firefighter in New Jersey is facing charges after police say they found child pornography on his computer.Angelo Decarlo, 55, is accused of downloading, possessing, and sharing child porn.They say he also used online chat forums to have sexual conversations with underage girls.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says that their investigation found that during those conversations he also obtained nude or sexually explicit images of juveniles and sent nude images to children.Decarlo is a married volunteer firefighter lieutenant in New Milford who also works as an account manager.He's facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child, and promoting obscenity to a minor.Any parent or guardian who determines that their child has communicated with the online screen names "MForFunNJ" or "eagle0680291nm" should contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at (201) 226-5532.----------