John Lennon's killer up for parole for a 10th time

The new mugshot of Mark David Chapman has been released before his appeal for parole for a tenth time. ((New York State Department of Corrections via AP))

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --
New York corrections officials have released a new mug shot of the man responsible for the death of musician John Lennon ahead of his next parole hearing.

Mark David Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle outside of the Dakota, his Manhattan apartment building, on Dec. 8, 1980.

The release of the photo of Chapman comes with the possibility of parole for a 10th time.

The 63-year-old was scheduled to go before New York's parole board this week.

A decision is expected within two weeks of the hearing.

Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.

The state Board of Parole last denied parole to Chapman two years ago.

The latest mug shot was taken on Jan. 31, 2018.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

