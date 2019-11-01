New picture of person-of-interest in Massapequa Park shooting that left home riddled with bullets

By Eyewitness News
MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County released more images in the search for the gunmen who fired into a home in Massapequa Park.

Police released a photo of a person-of-interest who was on the property at Glengariff Road and Manhattan Avenue when the shots rang out early Monday.

The bullets barely missed the people sleeping inside.

Investigators believe there were two gunmen, who both fired several rounds, and then fled.

Investigators refused to speculate on a motive for the shooting, but the homeowners say they were told by detectives that the shots were intended for the man seen on surveillance video running through their backyard.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

It was not immediately clear who the man was or why he would have been targeted.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Seventh Squad at 516-573-6753. All callers will remain anonymous.

