New video shows Homeland Security raid on Sean 'Diddy' Combs home in Los Angeles

The mother of one of Combs' sons released the video on Instagram and expressed outrage over the way the raid was handled.

The mother of one of Combs' sons released the video on Instagram and expressed outrage over the way the raid was handled.

The mother of one of Combs' sons released the video on Instagram and expressed outrage over the way the raid was handled.

The mother of one of Combs' sons released the video on Instagram and expressed outrage over the way the raid was handled.

HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- New video is out showing some of last month's Homeland Security raid at Sean "Diddy" Combs' home in Holmby Hills.

The mother of one of Combs' sons released the video on Instagram and expressed outrage over the way the raid was handled.

The footage was edited and sped up.

Both of the rap mogul's sons, Justin and King, were briefly detained in the federal raid relating to sex trafficking allegations.

The mother of Jason Combs said her son is getting a lawyer involved.

There was also a raid at Combs' Miami home.

Combs has denied all allegations. The claims first came to public scrutiny through a lawsuit filed by music producer Rodney Jones, who makes allegations about sexual abuse, harassment, sex trafficking, drug activity and other crimes.