New video shows NYC hate crime suspect who punched Asian store worker

Asian worker punched at NYC 7-Eleven

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has released new video of the suspect in a brutal attack inside a 7-Eleven store in Midtown Manhattan that is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police say the surveillance video shows the suspect who punched a store employee in the face.

It happened Saturday at the 7-Eleven store on 8th Avenue and 39th Street.

According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "you Chinese (expletive)" and then ran off.



The victim suffered bruising and a small cut to his left eye. He refused medical attention.

The assault is being investigated as a hate crime by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.



It's the latest in a rash of attacks in New York City and across the country against people of Asian descent.

According to police, there have been at least 33 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City already this year.

In one, last Tuesday, police say a man yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.

