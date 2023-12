NY Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado speaks out on antisemitism

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to talk about antisemitism.

He says that he feels a renewed push to educate could help provide vital information to young people and prevent future hate crimes.

You can watch his full interview in the media player above.