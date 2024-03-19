New York pharmacists can now provide hormonal contraception without a prescription

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York pharmacists can now distribute hormonal birth control without the need of a prescription.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed a standing order to authorize pharmacists to dispense three different types of hormonal contraception without a prescription.

Officials say it will make it easier for people who have difficulty accessing a primary care provider to get safe and effective contraception. Hochul says it also furthers New York's mission to provide safe and legal family planning care to all.

"At a time when reproductive rights are under attack, New York State will continue to fight for every individual's right to access the health care they need," Hochul said. "Starting a family is a deeply personal decision and New York State will always be a place where people can access safe and effective contraceptives."

The order pertains to three types of hormonal contraceptives that are approved by the FDA to prevent pregnancy, including oral pills, vaginal rings and a contraceptive patch.

Participating pharmacists will be permitted to dispense up to a 12-month supply of the medication.

This is different than the FDA-approved over-the-counter Opill, which is also hormonal birth control and will be available nationwide without a prescription.

These can be bought in pharmacies and are already available for order on Amazon.com and Opill.com.

More than two dozen other states have already passed laws expanding access to hormonal birth control, mostly by allowing pharmacists to dispense the drugs themselves or rely on a standing order from a doctor. California was first in 2013.

RELATED | Online orders begin for first over-the-counter birth control pill in the US

The rollout is underway for Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the United States, and online sales began Monday morning.

