The New York State Board of Regents is voting on whether to ban the use of Native American mascots and imagery in school districts.

NY Board of Regents votes to to prohibit Native American mascot use

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Board of Regents has unanimously voted to prohibit the use of indigenous names, mascots and imagery in all New York public schools, which will affect 11 school districts on Long Island.

All logos and mascots will need to be changed by the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Schools that do not comply could become ineligible for state aid.

The provision will not apply to any school officer or employee who is a member of a tribal nation and is "utilizing or promoting an Indigenous name, logo, or mascot of such tribal nation."

On Long Island, Brentwood, Manhasset, Sewanhaka in Floral Park, Massapequa and Syosset currently have schools with Native American mascots.

Before the vote, there was already a change.org petition to retire Massapequa High School's mascot.

It can be costly for school districts to make the change.

