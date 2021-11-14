Unruly passenger violently assaults airline employee on flight to LaGuardia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Unruly passenger violently assaults airline employee on flight to LaGuardia

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- There has been another violent assault against an airline employee by an unruly passenger.

It happened Saturday during the boarding process on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to LaGuardia.

Police say a female passenger physically and verbally attacked the Southwest employee, who had to go to the hospital after the attack.

The passenger was taken into custody.

According to the FAA, there have been 5,000 reports of unruly passengers since the start of the year.



Southwest said it "maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident."

MORE NEWS: Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Police made an arrest Saturday of a man suspected of raping a woman in Central Park on Thursday.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east elmhurstnew york cityqueensassaultattackairplane
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News