NYC beaches officially open this Saturday for Memorial Day Weekend

New York City's parks commissioner is reminding beachgoers of safety measures ahead of opening day.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is preparing for the official opening of its beaches this weekend.

Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be joined by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Councilmember Ari Kagan in Coney Island to talk about water safety.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day starting on Saturday. Swimming is strictly prohibited at all other times.

The city is dealing with a lifeguard shortage, leading to reduced hours at beaches and pools this summer.

Beach season in the city runs through September 10.

