New York City only has 480 of 1400 lifeguards needed for parks and beaches.

NYC has 1/3 of lifeguards needed for beaches, pools this summer

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City only has about one-third of the lifeguards needed to patrol beaches and pools this summer.

There are 280 lifeguards returning and another 200 recruits in training.

But, the city needs 1,400 in total.

Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue sounded the alarm before the city council's parks committee Monday, saying the shortage could lead to reduced hours.

"In order to open all beaches and pools we need about 1,400. If we don't get to a number of around 800 or 900, we would open for one shift of our pools and beaches, so like 11-7," Donoghue said.

The city did increase pay for lifeguards and will bring back free swimming lessons this summer.

