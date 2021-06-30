Food & Drink

Caribbean-owned restaurants hoping to get boost during Black Restaurant Week

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Caribbean-owned restaurants hoping to get boost during Black Restaurant Week

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- June is Caribbean American Heritage Month, and a big part of the culture is food.

It can get overlooked in New York's competitive dining scene, and Caribbean-owned restaurants are hoping to get a boost during Black Restaurant Week, which is now underway.

Fred Raphael, the owner of Rebel Restaurant has been bringing a piece of his culture to the Lower East Side since last August.

"Haitian food to me is staying true to French, Spanish and of course African culture as well," Raphael said.



The cuisine is now available at a lower price point for New York City's Black restaurant week. About a dozen Caribbean restaurants are participating -- a tasteful end to Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Rebel gets a variety of customers, and Black Restaurant Week certainly helps with the exposure.

Over in Brooklyn, the owner of Tilly's has plans to expand.

"The sky is the limit for Tilly's," said Dalia Lamming.

However it is tough on the city's culinary stage.

"People still think of Caribbean food as jerk chicken and stewed chicken," said Lamming.

Nearly two million New York City residents can trace their roots to the region.

"Caribbean food has so many variants," said Culinary Historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris.

Dr. Harris is the author of 'High on the Hog,' which looks at the culinary journey from Africa to America.

"Those enslaved Africans and their descendants were in the kitchens, and in the kitchens, they were foundational at creating the foods of this country, and certainly also this hemisphere," she said.

Back in Lower Manhattan, Black Restaurant Week serves to uplift a community hit hard by the pandemic.

Black Restaurant Week ends on July 4.

ALSO READ | San Gennaro to return in September after 1-year hiatus
EMBED More News Videos

On Sunday, organizers announced the festival will take place in September in Manhattan's Little Italy. This means the return of food, games, and the cannoli eating contest.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklower east sidenew york citymanhattanfoodblack owned businessrestaurantcaribbean cultureabc7 unite
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC Board of Elections says test ballots mixed with election results
Bicyclist killed in crash with USPS truck near Central Park
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
AccuWeather Alert: One more dangerously hot day
Con Ed explains how they battle heat amid call for energy conservation
Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place
Show More
6 charged in NY senior facility fire that killed resident, firefighter
Marvel fans attend special showing of 'Black Widow' in NYC
Mom goes viral on TikTok for bringing son to job interview
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal resigning
1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Sleepy Hollow
More TOP STORIES News