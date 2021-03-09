3rd person charged after body of teen girl found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A third person is now charged in connection to the death of a teen found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan.

Amber Wilson, 35, of Maryland is now facing charges of tampering with physical evidence.

That's after the body of 19-year-old Rosalee Sanchez was found inside the building that used to house the Fulton Fish Market on Saturday.

A person found her body inside the vacant warehouse and called 911.

Austin Boehm, 25, and Christian Mercado, 20, who are believed to be homeless, were both charged with second-degree murder.

The Medical Examiner is trying to determine how she died.

The investigation into Sanchez's death continues.

