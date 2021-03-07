Community mourns disturbing death of 10-year-old boy in Harlem

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Community members gathered to mourn the disturbing death of a 10-year-old boy in Harlem and to stand against all forms of violence.

Police say the boy's body was covered in bruises, and now detectives are questioning his mother and stepfather.

His death is causing an uproar in the community. Local activists are speaking out on the need for school counseling and opening youth centers to provide support for children who may be in dangerous situations at home.

Police got a call for an assault inside an apartment at 260 West 131st St. on Saturday. When officers went inside, they found the 10-year-old on the living room floor - he was not alive. Police say he had extensive bruises, both old and new.

Local anti-violence leaders and the community are crushed at the young loss of life. There have been counselors at the apartment building to help neighbors cope, and they are pushing for more people to be aware of their neighbors and say something if they see a child in trouble.

"Evidently, whatever happened, somebody knew something before this impart, there was a series of things that led up to what happened yesterday, the loss of life with this kid," said Iesha Sekou of Street Corner Resources.

No arrests have currently been made, and the Medical Examiner has not determined the exact cause of death.

MORE NEWS | Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattannychachild deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says he's not resigning because of allegations
Restaurants outside of NYC can increase to 75% capacity soon
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found wrapped in plastic
Officers hurt, property damaged at rowdy party in Boulder
Suspect sought in shooting of 59-year-old man at NYC bus stop
Biden's approval on COVID-19 steady as US wary about reopening: POLL
Show More
COVID Updates: Superspreading concerns for NBA All-Star Game, spring break
Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
George Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
1 woman killed, another man wounded in Brooklyn shooting
More TOP STORIES News