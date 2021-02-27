First new Broadway show marquee installed since COVID pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10373636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than six decades have passed since legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday died virtually penniless in Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's a sign that Broadway is getting ready to spring back to life.The marquee for the play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" was installed on Thursday at the Golden Theatre, making it the first new show to take up residence along the great white way since the pandemic struck.Playwright Keenan Scott II's play will open whenever Broadway restarts.It will be the Broadway debut for both Scott, who is from Queens, and Director Steve H. Broadnax III."It's truly an honor to be here and to be a part of history now amongst so many other great plays and playwrights that have come before me," said Scott, "And that helped paved the way for myself, so it's an honor."Broadnax said it represents hope for the community and hope for Broadway."We will come back, and art will prevail," he said.Casting, opening night and ticket information for "Thoughts of a Colored Man" will be announced in the coming weeks.----------