Famous dancing Giglio procession held in Brooklyn, prayers dedicated to COVID victims

The first Dancing of the Giglio and boat parade were held outside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Williamsburg.
The seven-story Giglio structure was hoisted and carried by more than 100 dancing and marching men in a tradition brought to Brooklyn by Italian immigrants.
ALSO READ | Fire badly damages Pastosa Ravioli location on Staten Island
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip