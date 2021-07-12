Community & Events

Famous dancing Giglio procession held in Brooklyn, prayers dedicated to COVID victims

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The famous annual Giglio procession was held on Sunday in Brooklyn, with prayers dedicated to those who died from COVID-19.

The first Dancing of the Giglio and boat parade were held outside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Williamsburg.


The seven-story Giglio structure was hoisted and carried by more than 100 dancing and marching men in a tradition brought to Brooklyn by Italian immigrants.

