Famous dancing Giglio procession held in Brooklyn, prayers dedicated to COVID victims

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The famous annual Giglio procession was held on Sunday in Brooklyn, with prayers dedicated to those who died from COVID-19.The first Dancing of the Giglio and boat parade were held outside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Williamsburg.The seven-story Giglio structure was hoisted and carried by more than 100 dancing and marching men in a tradition brought to Brooklyn by Italian immigrants.----------