Fire badly damages Pastosa Ravioli location on Staten Island

Flames erupted inside the shop on Forest Ave in West Brighton around 1:30 Saturday morning.
Firefighters contained the fire in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Pastosa Ravioli is a family-owned business with nearly a dozen locations in the area.
Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.
