Fire badly damages Pastosa Ravioli location on Staten Island

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Fire has badly damaged a Pastosa Ravioli location on Staten Island.Flames erupted inside the shop on Forest Ave in West Brighton around 1:30 Saturday morning.Firefighters contained the fire in about 20 minutes.No injuries were reported.Pastosa Ravioli is a family-owned business with nearly a dozen locations in the area.Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.----------