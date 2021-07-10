Fire badly damages Pastosa Ravioli location on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
Fire badly damages Pastosa Ravioli location on Staten Island

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Fire has badly damaged a Pastosa Ravioli location on Staten Island.

Flames erupted inside the shop on Forest Ave in West Brighton around 1:30 Saturday morning.



Firefighters contained the fire in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Pastosa Ravioli is a family-owned business with nearly a dozen locations in the area.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

