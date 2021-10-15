NYPD Community Center in Brooklyn hopes to be refuge from gun violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11126907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say 31-year-old Officer Yvonne Wu wounded her 23-year-old ex-girlfriend and shot and killed that woman's new partner, 24-year-old Jamie Liang.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There was a wave of gun violence across New York City on Thursday -- all within just hours of each other. Two of the victims were just teenagers.On Thursday night, a community in Brooklyn hoped to provide refuge from the violence.At the NYPD Community Center in East New York, kids and police are dancing together and playing basketball to enjoy a safe refuge from the streets."We like to prevent before they're involved in trouble," said NYPD Inspector Winston Faison.There was another shooting in East New York on Thursday - a 16-year-old boy who was not the intended target was shot in the thigh, the latest innocent victim. It was the 71st shooting in the 75 Precinct so far this year - and that is what makes the community center so crucial."They come for the fun," said counselor Howard Keller.It is not all sports and music - they have a computer lab to fly a plane.----------