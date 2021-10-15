NYPD Community Center in Brooklyn hopes to be refuge from gun violence

On Thursday night, a community in Brooklyn hoped to provide refuge from the violence.
At the NYPD Community Center in East New York, kids and police are dancing together and playing basketball to enjoy a safe refuge from the streets.
"We like to prevent before they're involved in trouble," said NYPD Inspector Winston Faison.
There was another shooting in East New York on Thursday - a 16-year-old boy who was not the intended target was shot in the thigh, the latest innocent victim. It was the 71st shooting in the 75 Precinct so far this year - and that is what makes the community center so crucial.
"They come for the fun," said counselor Howard Keller.
It is not all sports and music - they have a computer lab to fly a plane.
