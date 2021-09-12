Mother, 3-month-old daughter critically injured in Brooklyn hit and run

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother and her three-month-old daughter were critically injured n a hit and run in Brooklyn.

The woman had been walking the infant in a stroller along Atlantic Avenue in Prospect Heights when the two cars crashed.

One of the vehicles then hit the mother and the baby.

A person in one of the cars ran off and remains at large.

Police arrested a second person from that car at the scene.



The other driver also stayed at the scene.

ALSO READ | Human error, not power surge, caused massive NYC subway outage, investigations find
EMBED More News Videos

The investigations found that that an emergency power off switch was accidentally pressed since a plastic guard was missing.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect heightsnew york citybrooklynhit and runcrimechild injuredaccidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
20 Years Later: 9/11 Remembrance in New York City
9/11: Reading of the names
9/11 Tribute in Light shines bright over NYC to mark 20 years
Do you know this firefighter? Photographer searching 20 years later
AccuWeather: Warm and hazy
Mets and Yankees pay tribute on 9/11
New Yorkers honor lives lost by volunteering for 9/11 Day of Service
Show More
Pres. Bush delivers speech in Pennsylvania, lauds heroes of Flight 93
Defense secretary remembers 'fallen teammates' 20 years after 9/11
Gov. Hochul signs legislation supporting 9/11 first responders
Church destroyed on 9/11 comes together to reflect, embrace rebuilding
20 years later: Are tall buildings safer after 9/11?
More TOP STORIES News