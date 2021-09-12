Mother, 3-month-old daughter critically injured in Brooklyn hit and run

The woman had been walking the infant in a stroller along Atlantic Avenue in Prospect Heights when the two cars crashed.
One of the vehicles then hit the mother and the baby.
A person in one of the cars ran off and remains at large.
Police arrested a second person from that car at the scene.
The other driver also stayed at the scene.
ALSO READ | Human error, not power surge, caused massive NYC subway outage, investigations find
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip