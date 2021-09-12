Mother, 3-month-old daughter critically injured in Brooklyn hit and run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11013252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The investigations found that that an emergency power off switch was accidentally pressed since a plastic guard was missing.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother and her three-month-old daughter were critically injured n a hit and run in Brooklyn.The woman had been walking the infant in a stroller along Atlantic Avenue in Prospect Heights when the two cars crashed.One of the vehicles then hit the mother and the baby.A person in one of the cars ran off and remains at large.Police arrested a second person from that car at the scene.The other driver also stayed at the scene.----------