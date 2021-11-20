Man accused of stabbing his father 46 times is now under arrest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11250630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager has more as a Long Island community is in mourning after Carmyne Paschall Payton, 15, collapsed while trying out for the Copiague High School basketball team.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man in Brooklyn who is accused of stabbing his father 46 times and putting the body out like trash is under arrest.Joseph Adams, 26, had little to say as he walked out in handcuffs. His father, Christopher Adams, 46, was sliced up and butchered so badly, when they found his body wrapped in a comforter and plastic bag, being held together by duct tape, police could not determine his gender.His body was found in front of 45 Van Sinderen Avenue on October 16th.After an extensive search, police tracked down the son in Louisiana. Authorities later took him into custody during a traffic stop. He has been charged with murder, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon.It is still not known why he stabbed his own father 46 times. Sources say he lawyered up immediately and has not spoken since.----------