Cable subscribers refunded after paying for live sports during height of pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Millions of cable and satellite subscribers were paying to watch live sports that did not exist at the height of the pandemic - now they are getting their money back.

Nearly four million subscribers across New York were still paying for live sports when all they could watch were things like pro athletes playing video games.

Attorney General Letitia James sent seven cable and satellite providers a letter demanding refunds for customers.

Nearly $76 million in rebates have been handed out by those companies.

