Coronavirus News: Governor Cuomo says coronavirus 'not our first rodeo,' expects more cases in NYC

There are currently two people under investigation for #COVID19 in NYC. We’re also announcing one other test performed is negative. Tests for novel #coronavirus are now being performed by @HealthNYGov's lab, which means we will be able to get results back much sooner. pic.twitter.com/pcwk9c81Xt — nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) March 1, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first case of coronavirus has been reported in New York City. Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the risk to New Yorkers remains low.They held a press conference together Monday morning to provide an update.Governor Cuomo provided details about the patient. "The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York."The 39-year-old woman is a healthcare worker. She's expected to recover, although the governor said that the woman was not symptomatic when she flew home and did not take public transportation to her Manhattan apartment. She did, however, travel with her husband who is also being tested. The governor said that he is assuming her husband, also a healthcare worker may be positive as well."It wasn't a question of if, but of when," the governor said, calling New York a gateway to the world. The couple was tested at Mount Sinai Hospital where he said every precaution was taken.Governor Cuomo said he is more concerned about the perception and fear. "This isn't our first rodeo," the governor recalled SARS, MERS, Ebola, swine flu, etc.The governor shared a story about explaining to his daughter why she should not be overly concerned."This is a situation can be managed," Mayor de Blasio said. "Get ready, here it comes, we're going to all be able to deal with this together."80% of people infected with the coronavirus self resolve. Most people are able to treat themselves. 20% get ill and require medical attention. He quoted the CDC at 1.4% mortality rate for COVID-19. He said that is mainly senior citizens or people with compromised systems. Children seem to be less vulnerable to coronavirus than the flu."So far it does not seem to be a disease that focuses on our kids, in fact, the opposite," Mayor de Blasio said."The woman who tested positive, she's at home. She's not even at a hospital," Cuomo said. "We should relax."The positive test was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany.The NYC Department of Health announced they are performing the novel coronavirus tests, which means they will be able to get results back much sooner."We'll have results within hours not days," Mayor de Blasio said.De Blasio said the city will be ready to test for coronavirus at the city's public health lab by the end of the day on Monday. The city will be launching a coronavirus "early detection system" in collaboration with the city health department, NYU Medical Center and New York Presbyterian.President Trump said in a news conference over the weekend that healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.At the same news conference, Trump's team also announced a travel ban to Iran and to parts of other countries most impacted by the virus.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------