Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 4 NY schools closed after Westchester Co. man tests positive

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Four schools in New York have closed after word that a man from Westchester County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The man's positive test result for COVID-19 prompted the closure of Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck, Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, the Salanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy and SAR High School in Riverdale, the Bronx.

RELATED: All coronavirus coverage from Eyewitness News

One of the man's sons attends SAR Academy on 254th Street. SAR High School a few blocks north on West 259th Street is also temporarily closed because the child may have had contact with other students.

The closures are being done as a precaution.

Both of these facilities are private Orthodox Jewish schools.

Two other schools, Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and the Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains are closed out of an abundance of caution.

Yeshiva University has identified an undergraduate student as the other son of the Westchester coronavirus patient.

Student has not been on campus since Feb 27, the university said. Both boys are isolated at home.

Additionally, a Cardozo student is in self-quarantine as instructed by their doctor, as a precaution because of contact with the patient's law firm. The Cardozo student is reporting no symptoms.

The university said the campus is open as normal.

The CDC put out guidelines to help school districts in case they have a confirmed case of coronavirus:

"Temporary school dismissal, Temporarily cancel extracurricular group activities and large events to lessen exposure of the virus, Discourage students and staff from gathering or socializing anywhere, and Ensure continuity of education by putting a plan in place so students continue their lesson plans."

Some residents have mixed feelings on the closures as more cases come in.

"It actually worries me a little bit, because I work with people. I work with people at the store. You never know until you have it," a worker said.

"We live in New York. This happens all the time. We don't stay home unless we're advised," said Joe, an area resident.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said more schools in the area may be closing voluntarily until it is determined whether some children may have unwittingly exposed other children.

RELATED: 100+ products that can work against the virus

MORE RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citywestchester countynorth riverdalemamaroneckabc7ny instagramcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News