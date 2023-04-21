NYC Council considers legislation involving new community pools in low-income areas

Under the legislation, the Parks Department would have to provide free swim lessons for anyone who wants them.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Council is considering legislation that focuses on new community pools in low-income communities.

The bill would require the Parks Department to find potential sites for these pools to be built, with an emphasis on their locations.

Under the legislation, the Parks Department would also have to provide free swim lessons for anyone who wants them.

Free swim lessons are currently offered to anyone with an NYC Parks Recreation Center Membership.

