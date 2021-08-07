Health & Fitness

Hundreds march in NYC to remember loved ones who died of COVID

By Diana Rocco
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than one hundred marchers carried signs and pictures of their family members who passed on, made their way from Cadman Plaza over the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday in the COVID March to remember.

The marchers were joined by healthcare workers and the New York State Nurses Association and came from all over the country.



"I know I had to be here and represent Bobby, and I'm going to spread his ashes over the Brooklyn Bridge today," said Debra McCoskey-Reisert.

The marchers wore yellow and walked to remember the victims and survivors of COVID-19.

The movement was started by Hannah Ernst, 15, from New Jersey, who never got to walk the Brooklyn Bridge with her grandfather, who died of COVID in May 2020.

"Losing him was the hardest thing I've had to endure. Walking the Brooklyn Bridge was something I wanted to do with him - unfortunately, that didn't get to happen," Ernst said.

Walkers marched 1 million steps, surpassing their goal of taking 615,000 steps for lives lost to COVID-19.

