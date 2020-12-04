New York City crime stats: Shootings surge to levels not seen in years, NYPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8417071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ice-T says his father-in-law was a serious "no masker" until he ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In the 11 months of 2020, shootings in New York City have surged to levels unseen in years, the NYPD said Friday.While overall crime overall remains flat, the number of shootings increased again in November, this time by 112%.Police say there were 115 shootings last month vs. 51 in November of 2019.For the year, shootings have risen 95% (1,412 vs. 721) through the first 11 months of 2020 compared with the same period last year.Police said 40% of those accused of a shooting have had a past gun possession arrest, while 21% of shooting victims have had one as well.Gun arrests were up significantly in November.On violent crime, homicides have also risen both for the month and the year.November saw 28 people murdered in the five boroughs, five more than were killed last November.So far in 2020, there has been a 38% increase (422 vs. 305) in the number of victims murdered in New York City compared to last year.Hate crimes, though, are down.Even as the pandemic prompted a spike in coronavirus-related hate crimes against those of Asian descent, the NYPD said it closed 16 of 24 of those reported crimes with an arrest.The NYPD says its officers and citizens continue to build the kind of bonds that are essential to a shared sense of well-being.Officials say investigators, neighborhood coordination and youth officers, as well as every uniformed officer on patrol, remain steadfast in achieving the kind of common good all New Yorkers demand."Whatever the challenge, our NYPD officers have shown innovation and determination to get the job done this year," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "Our work to reimagine the kind of policing New Yorkers deserve is always evolving, in line with our agency's best traditions to reflect the needs of everyone in our city."----------