39 students receive scholarships from Dominican Day Parade committee at Bronx gala

THE BRONX (WABC) -- It was a special night on Friday for some students in the Bronx.

The Dominican Day Parade scholarship committee handed out scholarships to 39 students of Dominican descent.

The awards ranged between $1,000 and $10,000.

Everyone who was recognized is attending trade schools, community, and senior colleges as well as universities.

