39 students receive scholarships from Dominican Day Parade committee at Bronx gala

THE BRONX (WABC) -- It was a special night on Friday for some students in the Bronx.
The Dominican Day Parade scholarship committee handed out scholarships to 39 students of Dominican descent.
The awards ranged between $1,000 and $10,000.
Everyone who was recognized is attending trade schools, community, and senior colleges as well as universities.
MORE NEWS | Veterans Day: Westchester County nursing home throws surprise parade to honor residents who served
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.