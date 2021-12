EMBED >More News Videos There are fears that the new variant could be even more contagious than the current predominant one.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the back inside a deli in East Harlem on Saturday.It happened at Madison Avenue and East 111th Street after two men got into a dispute around 4:30 p.m.One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the back.The 27-year-old victim is in stable condition.The gunman fled the scene.----------