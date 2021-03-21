Flames shoot from windows of Manhattan building

Flames were shooting from the top floor windows of the building on West 3rd Street and LaGuardia Place in Greenwich Village around 7 p.m.
Sparks fell onto an outdoor dining structure down below.
Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and got the flames under control within minutes. No one was hurt.
Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.
MORE NEWS | Video shows gunman walk into 1 of 3 spas before deadly Atlanta shootings
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip