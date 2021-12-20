Fire breaks out in basement of Fox News building in Midtown

Flames broke out in a basement compactor room of the News Corp. building around 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters say one person suffered injuries.
There is no word on the fire's cause.
Earlier in December, a man was arrested for allegedly setting the giant Christmas tree in front of the building ablaze.
WATCH raw video: Fox News Christmas tree goes up in flames
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip