Fire breaks out in basement of Fox News building in Midtown

EMBED >More News Videos Video from the Citizen app shows the Christmas Tree in front of Fox News headquarters going up in flames.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters were back to the high-rise building on Sixth Avenue that houses Fox News Channel on Sunday night for another fire.Flames broke out in a basement compactor room of the News Corp. building around 9:30 p.m.Firefighters say one person suffered injuries.There is no word on the fire's cause.Earlier in December, a man was arrested for allegedly setting the giant Christmas tree in front of the building ablaze ----------