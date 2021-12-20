Fire breaks out in basement of Fox News building in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters were back to the high-rise building on Sixth Avenue that houses Fox News Channel on Sunday night for another fire.

Flames broke out in a basement compactor room of the News Corp. building around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters say one person suffered injuries.

There is no word on the fire's cause.



Earlier in December, a man was arrested for allegedly setting the giant Christmas tree in front of the building ablaze.

WATCH raw video: Fox News Christmas tree goes up in flames
EMBED More News Videos

Video from the Citizen app shows the Christmas Tree in front of Fox News headquarters going up in flames.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownnew york citymanhattanfire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Senator Cory Booker says he has tested positive for COVID-19
NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
Child among 5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
NHL postpones upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams
NYC concert venue 1st to require vaccination and negative COVID test
Omicron manageable if precautions taken, former CDC director says
Show More
Woman killed after van engulfs in flames on Long Island
Man driving backhoe damaged cars, home before police fatally shot him
AccuWeather: Clear and cold
Kentucky community works together after devastation from tornadoes
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
More TOP STORIES News