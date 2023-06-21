NYCHA to demolish and redevelop two complexes in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- The New York City Housing Authority announced its plan to tear down two complexes and build new ones for residents.

The city plans to demolish and redevelop the Fulton Houses and the Chelsea-Elliot Houses in Manhattan.

The new units would feature amenities like resident-controlled heating and cooling, new dishwashers, and washers and dryers.

More than half of the residents surveyed agreed with a redevelopment rather than renovations to the current building.

"Our administration has always put residents front and center in decision-making, and I am excited that the residents of Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses have seized their opportunity to plan their own future," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "No one knows better than the residents what they and their neighbors need, and they were smart to recognize the potential benefits of completely rebuilding their campus. This is how our administration has been conducting business since taking office, and this is how we will continue to do so: With NYCHA residents making decisions about their own communities."

It will affect 4,500 residents living in 2,055 apartments.

Roughly 3,500 new mixed-income apartments, including approximately 875 new affordable apartments, will be added to the campuses.

The new construction also creates opportunities for new onsite community resources like healthcare facilities, community centers, grocery stores, retail stores, and additional outdoor recreational spaces.

The plan will cost the city $1.5 billion.

With updated zoning restrictions allowing for taller buildings, new construction is expected to be completed in approximately six years.

