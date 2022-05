How to apply for the New York City Imagine Awards

NEW YORK -- Time is running out to apply for the second annual New York City Imagine Awards.WABC is a partner for the incredible event that helps local nonprofits.One of last year's winners says the awards have been a gift to their organization.The deadline to apply for the New York City Imagine Awards is Monday at midnight.Winners get a $5,000 grant and a free promotional video.The awards are on October 18.You can find all the information HERE ----------