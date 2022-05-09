Society

How to apply for the New York City Imagine Awards

How to apply for NYC Imagine Awards

NEW YORK -- Time is running out to apply for the second annual New York City Imagine Awards.

WABC is a partner for the incredible event that helps local nonprofits.

One of last year's winners says the awards have been a gift to their organization.

The deadline to apply for the New York City Imagine Awards is Monday at midnight.

Winners get a $5,000 grant and a free promotional video.

The awards are on October 18.

You can find all the information HERE.

