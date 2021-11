Arrest made in murder, robbery of food deliveryman on Lower East Side

EMBED >More News Videos Stephen Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, spoke out on "GMA" one day after Brian's remains were found.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An arrest was made in the murder and robbery of a Grubhub deliveryman on the Lower East Side Police say the killer, who was seen on surveillance video, is Joseph Sandoval, 23.Miah Sala, 51, was slashed across the face and stabbed in the stomach on Hester Street around 1 a.m. last Saturday.Sala later died at the hospital.A vigil for Sala will be held on Saturday evening.----------