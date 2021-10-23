Arrest made in murder, robbery of food deliveryman on Lower East Side

Police say the killer, who was seen on surveillance video, is Joseph Sandoval, 23.
Miah Sala, 51, was slashed across the face and stabbed in the stomach on Hester Street around 1 a.m. last Saturday.
Sala later died at the hospital.
A vigil for Sala will be held on Saturday evening.
