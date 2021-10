Funeral held for food delivery worker stabbed to death in Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos A bike messenger delivering food was brutally stabbed to death and robbed of his e-bike early Saturday in Manhattan.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A funeral was held Tuesday night for a Grubhub delivery worker who was stabbed to death in Manhattan Saturday.Mourners came to the Bangladesh Muslim Center in Brooklyn to help lay 51-year-old Miah Sala to rest.Sala was working to send money to his wife and two children in Bangladesh. Security video showed the suspect sit next to Sala, on a bench inside Sarah D. Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side Saturday.The assailant stabbed Sala then stole his e-bike as Sala tried to follow him.Police are still looking for his killer.There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------