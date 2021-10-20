Funeral held for food delivery worker stabbed to death in Manhattan

Mourners came to the Bangladesh Muslim Center in Brooklyn to help lay 51-year-old Miah Sala to rest.
Sala was working to send money to his wife and two children in Bangladesh.
Security video showed the suspect sit next to Sala, on a bench inside Sarah D. Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side Saturday.
The assailant stabbed Sala then stole his e-bike as Sala tried to follow him.
Police are still looking for his killer.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
