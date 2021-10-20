Funeral held for food delivery worker stabbed to death in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Funeral held for food delivery worker stabbed to death in NYC

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A funeral was held Tuesday night for a Grubhub delivery worker who was stabbed to death in Manhattan Saturday.

Mourners came to the Bangladesh Muslim Center in Brooklyn to help lay 51-year-old Miah Sala to rest.

Sala was working to send money to his wife and two children in Bangladesh.

A bike messenger delivering food was brutally stabbed to death and robbed of his e-bike early Saturday in Manhattan.



Security video showed the suspect sit next to Sala, on a bench inside Sarah D. Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side Saturday.

The assailant stabbed Sala then stole his e-bike as Sala tried to follow him.

Police are still looking for his killer.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.


