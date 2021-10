Man stabbed to death in e-bike robbery on Lower East Side of Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed to death and robbed of his e-bike early Saturday in Manhattan.Police said officers found a 51-year-old man with a slash wound to his face and a stab wound to the abdomen around 1:05 a.m. on Hester Street on the Lowest East Side near Sara D. Roosevelt Park.According to police, the victim was able to alert a Parks Department employee who was in the area.The Parks Department employee saw the suspect riding away on the e-bike.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said he may have been a food delivery worker.There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.It's the second homicide in the area in less than 24 hours.On Friday night, https://abc7ny.com/lower-east-side-shooting-fatal-teen-killed-manhattan/11131645/ ----------